Permanens Capital L.P. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises about 0.6% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,078 shares of company stock worth $1,601,927. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $21.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,770. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $738.29 and a 200-day moving average of $692.17. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $460.47 and a 52 week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

