Permanens Capital L.P. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 524.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,555 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 844.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,748,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,706 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,955,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

