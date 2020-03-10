Peter Turnbull Buys 25,291 Shares of Calix Ltd (ASX:CXL) Stock

Calix Ltd (ASX:CXL) insider Peter Turnbull acquired 25,291 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$20,081.05 ($14,241.88).

Shares of ASX CXL traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.75 ($0.53). 200,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 million and a P/E ratio of -14.15. Calix Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.64 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of A$1.02 ($0.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Calix Company Profile

Calix Limited, a technology company, engages in minerals processing and carbon capture business in Australia and internationally. The company offers ACTI-Mag, a solution for odor control, bio treater efficiency, biogas production, sludge management, and phosphate removal; and AQUA-Cal+, a water conditioner to address problems associated with intense aquaculture.

