PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana Sells 3,434 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $602,175.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. 455,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a P/E ratio of -145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

