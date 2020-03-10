Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.80% of Petmed Express worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Petmed Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.