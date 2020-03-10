Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.10. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CVE:PSH traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,155. Petroshale has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $80.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Petroshale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

