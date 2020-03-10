Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.35. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. 309,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

