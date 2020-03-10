Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.05.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.