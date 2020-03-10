Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €128.17 ($149.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of PFV stock opened at €124.90 ($145.23) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a 1-year high of €163.30 ($189.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €147.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.