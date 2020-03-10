Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Pfizer worth $513,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after acquiring an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,093,000 after acquiring an additional 300,226 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,567,268. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

