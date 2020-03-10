Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $184,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

