PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 11,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

