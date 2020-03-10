Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

