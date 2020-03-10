Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $370,133.87 and approximately $130.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00945938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038973 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00207026 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,709,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

