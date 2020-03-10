Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $17,595.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. During the last week, Phore has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005981 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,251,508 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.