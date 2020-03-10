Pi Financial Analysts Give Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) a C$3.60 Price Target

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) has been assigned a C$3.60 price target by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 138.41% from the company’s current price.

BYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

TSE:BYL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.51. 8,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 million and a P/E ratio of -14.11. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

