Pi Financial Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$14.25 Price Target

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been given a C$14.25 price target by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.