Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 177,747 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,747 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Brink’s worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BCO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

