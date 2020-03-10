Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,006 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of DexCom worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

DexCom stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 249.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,406. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

