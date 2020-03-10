Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.17 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 19,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,280. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

