Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.11 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Waters worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.66. 7,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $221.00. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

