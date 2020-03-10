Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.42 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of AON worth $35,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AON by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.89. 47,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,921. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $162.66 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

