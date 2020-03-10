Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Mylan worth $28,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 108,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mylan NV has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

