Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $879.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

