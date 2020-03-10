Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Cut to C$0.10

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 274,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,523.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,058,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,536,670. Insiders purchased 423,113 shares of company stock valued at $52,690 over the last quarter.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

