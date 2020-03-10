Ping Identity Holding Corp’s (NYSE:PING) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 17th

Ping Identity’s (NYSE:PING) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 17th. Ping Identity had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $187,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

NYSE PING opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.35. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

