Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $692,919.22

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $692,919.22 and approximately $208.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00943758 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,366,408 coins and its circulating supply is 416,105,972 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

