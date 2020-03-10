Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Purchases $855,400.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,703. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

