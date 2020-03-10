Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $188.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.45% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.37.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

