Piper Sandler Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $74.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

SBUX traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 626,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,693. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,059,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

