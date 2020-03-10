Piper Sandler Increases Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 17,935,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,398,966. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,312,001 shares of company stock worth $1,957,604. 42.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,362,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

