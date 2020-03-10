Pirl 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,492.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $463,789.35 and $8,492.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 66,470,624 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

