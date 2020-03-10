Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $119,383.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

