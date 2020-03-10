Pivotal Research Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $26.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $37.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $468,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,423 shares of company stock worth $2,339,732. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,877 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

