PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $908,046.17 and approximately $278,968.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,944.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.03440821 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00760292 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

