Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Director Craig R. Benson Purchases 25,000 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PLNT traded up $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,083. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

