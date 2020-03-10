Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 735,216 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,216 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $179,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

