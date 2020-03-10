Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 129,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,355. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

