Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 80,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.88. 1,296,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

