Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 59,979 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

