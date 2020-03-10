Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 63,767 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 3,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,261. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $411.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

