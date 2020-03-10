Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,546 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 21,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $151.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVID. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

