Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Quanterix worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $596.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $200,087.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,071,802.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $42,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,479 shares of company stock worth $1,769,316. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.