Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188,650 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 7.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $365,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,233.8% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of BABA traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,572. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $502.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

