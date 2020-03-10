Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,793,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,706,000. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 634,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

