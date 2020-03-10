PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $4,723.00 and $21.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.