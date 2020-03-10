PlayChip Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $23.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00482886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.79 or 0.06391363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057126 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003781 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

