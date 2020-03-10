PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.02515249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00215022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012265 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.