Playkey Market Cap Reaches $408,648.74 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market cap of $408,648.74 and approximately $21,747.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

