PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.7705 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46.

PLDT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 109,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,879. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. PLDT has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHI. ValuEngine raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

